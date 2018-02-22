Mark Hamill coming to SXSW for premiere of doc on Last Jedi director

By Published: Updated:
Actor Mark Hamill attends the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Actor Mark Hamill attends the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mark Hamill is making a special appearance at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival.

Hamill, known around the world for portraying Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, will be attending the world premiere of “The Director and the Jedi,” a look into Rian Johnson’s process as a new director in the Star Wars universe, SXSW said.

A description on the fest’s website says, “A fan since childhood, he sets out to make the most powerful Star Wars movie he can. Navigating the mammoth production, the scale of which he’s never directed before, we meet his cast and crew, see their individual challenges in bringing the film together, say goodbye to Carrie Fisher, and explore the significance of Rian’s more surprising decisions.”

The premiere will be from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre on March 12.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s