Mark Hamill coming to SXSW for premiere of doc on Last Jedi director

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mark Hamill is making a special appearance at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival.

Hamill, known around the world for portraying Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, will be attending the world premiere of “The Director and the Jedi,” a look into Rian Johnson’s process as a new director in the Star Wars universe, SXSW said.

A description on the fest’s website says, “A fan since childhood, he sets out to make the most powerful Star Wars movie he can. Navigating the mammoth production, the scale of which he’s never directed before, we meet his cast and crew, see their individual challenges in bringing the film together, say goodbye to Carrie Fisher, and explore the significance of Rian’s more surprising decisions.”

The premiere will be from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre on March 12.

Just added! The Director and The Jedi is a look into @rianjohnson's process as a new director to the @starwars universe. Watch the World Premiere at #SXSW 2018 with @HamillHimself in attendance! https://t.co/sYIKugSj9c pic.twitter.com/QOg7TnV65Y — SXSW (@sxsw) February 22, 2018