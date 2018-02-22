Man crossing Slaughter Lane struck and killed by driver with a green light

KXAN Staff Published:
Man injured in Slaughter lane autoped on Saturday Feb. 17, 2018 (KXAN photo)
Man injured in Slaughter lane autoped on Saturday Feb. 17, 2018 (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 23-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle while running across Slaughter Lane on Saturday, Feb. 17 died a short time later, police say.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. at the corner of West Slaughter Lane and Southpark Meadows Drive. Police say a driver in an SUV was going eastbound on West Slaughter Lane when Devon Reed Gerald ran north to south on Slaughter Lane.

The driver, who had the green light, struck Gerald. Gerald was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

The driver did stay at the scene. This is Austin’s ninth fatal traffic crash of 2018, resulting in 10 fatalities this year.

 

