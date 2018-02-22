Man allegedly threatened off-duty officer with gun in road rage incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man allegedly threatened another driver with a gun in a road-rage incident Monday. That other driver turned out to be an off-duty officer.

The officer, who wasn’t in a patrol car and wasn’t wearing his uniform, was driving north on First Street around 1: 17 p.m. when he was about to stop at a red light at Stassney Lane. According to an affidavit, Michael Tello, 21, turned out of the Walgreens parking lot to head north on First Street and nearly hit the off-duty officer. The two were facing each other and exchanged words, and Tello allegedly yelled “f*** you n***a” and “I’m a street n***a,” the affidavit continued.

Then, Tello “raised up with his right hand a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it directly toward [the off-duty officer’s] head.” The affidavit said the two were no more than 8 feet apart, and that the off-duty officer did not see anything that would make him believe it was an airsoft or pellet gun. He “said that he could see the diameter of the barrel as it was directed at him and it was the width of a bullet, not a BB or pellet” and that he felt it placed him in “immediate fear of serious bodily injury or death.”

Trello allegedly then drove around, went through the intersection and stopped at a nearby parking lot. The off-duty officer followed to get his license plate, then called 911, the affidavit said. He soon pulled over to talk to on-duty officers.

Tello is booked into the Travis County Correctional Complex on a $50,000 bond. He faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault.