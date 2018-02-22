KIPP charter schools co-founder fired, misconduct alleged

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Mike Feinberg, left, co-founder of the KIPP Academy Charter School in Houston, responds to a question during a meeting of the Joint Select Committee on Public School Finance on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2004, in Austin, Texas. On the right is Leroy McClure, superintendent of Focus Learning Academy in Dallas. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)
Mike Feinberg, left, co-founder of the KIPP Academy Charter School in Houston, responds to a question during a meeting of the Joint Select Committee on Public School Finance on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2004, in Austin, Texas. On the right is Leroy McClure, superintendent of Focus Learning Academy in Dallas. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

HOUSTON (AP/KXAN) — The co-founder of one of the nation’s leading system of charter schools has been fired amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

KIPP announced Thursday that it had fired Mike Feinberg after an independent investigation found “credible evidence” to support three allegations of sexual misconduct. In a statement, the enterprise Feinberg co-founded in Houston 24 years ago said the investigation was triggered by an allegation last spring of sexual abuse of a student in the late 1990s.

The investigation by the law firm WilmerHale couldn’t confirm the allegation conclusively, but it uncovered evidence of sexual harassment by Feinberg against an adult KIPP alumna employed by KIPP Houston in 2004, which led to a financial settlement.

KIPP said Feinberg denied the allegations. A telephone call to his suburban Houston home Thursday night rang unanswered.

KIPP operates 10 schools in the Austin-area.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s