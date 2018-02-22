Sen. Carlos Uresti found guilty of wire fraud, money laundering

SAN ANTONIO (AP/KXAN) – A jury in San Antonio has found Texas Senator Carlos Uresti and his co-defendant Gary Cain guilty on multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering, according to reports from media in San Antonio.

The jurors believed Uresti is guilty of fraud for his role at a now-defunct oil field services company that federal prosecutors say was a Ponzi scheme.

The San Antonio Express-News reports the 12 jurors, lawyers, Uresti, D-San Antonio, and co-defendant Gary Cain were called back to the U.S. District Court in San Antonio Thursday morning to learn the fate of the two men.

The jury spent two days deliberating after federal prosecutors in closing arguments said Uresti was financially strapped and worked to lure unwitting investors to FourWinds Logistics, a fracking sand company that went bankrupt in 2015.

Uresti’s attorneys said the San Antonio Democrat was careless and foolish in his business dealings but never had criminal intent to defraud.

The nearly dozen charges against Uresti include securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. His co-defendant faced nine felony charges and was tried alongside the lawmaker.