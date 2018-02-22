Hungary shock China, Canada in the 5000m relay final

Hungary led the 45-lap race when it mattered, leading the first lap and the last two.

The gold medal for the team of Csaba Burjan, Viktor Knoch, Shaoang Liu, Shaolin Sandor Liu is Hungary’s first in the event. The Hungarian relay team also set a new Olympic record.

China and Canada finish behind Hungary on the podium.

A crash left South Korea trailing in the Final A, dashing their chances of being the third consecutive home country to win the 5000m relay after Russia and Canada completed the feat.

The United States won the Final B with a time of 6:52.708. The U.S. are the world record holders in the event.