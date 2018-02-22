Group that performs school safety checks is low on resources after budget cuts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The group Texas leaders entrust to perform school safety audits is low on resources after a sizable budget cut.

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas School Safety Center, a research group based at Texas State University, to take action to make schools safer. In an order sent to the Texas Education Agency, he asked that the Texas School Safety Center information on safety programs be distributed to all school districts in the state.

He also ordered a check on school safety audits, which the Texas School Safety Center handles. And he ordered the center to work with the TEA and the Department of Public Safety to draft recommendations for lawmakers that could make schools safer.

Tuesday, Abbott stressed the importance of the group when talking to a group of reporters about the need to stand up to gun violence with tighter security in schools.

“It’s essential immediately that we work with the Texas School Safety Center — review what the standards are,” he said.

The center, however, sent KXAN a statement Thursday, saying in a time when it’s critical to allocate more resources toward fighting threats in schools, because of budget cuts in 2017, the center is working to do more with less.

The statement reads:

Due to budget reductions enacted during the 85th Legislative Session, state funding to the Texas School Safety Center was decreased approximately 30 percent over the current biennium, as all similarly funded programs across the state were cut. Although this impacted staffing levels and operations at the Texas School Safety Center, the center remains committed to providing Texas school districts with quality training, resources, best practices, and technical assistance as best we can with available resources. We support Governor Abbott’s call to action to continue to improve our school safety and security measures in Texas, and stand ready to lead any and all efforts toward that end.”