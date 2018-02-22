East Austin’s Nubian Queen Lola’s restaurant finds new home in Taylor

By Published:
Lola Stephens-Bell at work in the new location of Nubian Queen Lola's in Taylor, Texas. (KXAN Photo/Kylie McGivern)
Lola Stephens-Bell at work in the new location of Nubian Queen Lola's in Taylor, Texas. (KXAN Photo/Kylie McGivern)

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — It’s a story told in every corner in Austin.

“The rent became too high. We couldn’t afford to stay.”

It’s a story Lola Stephens-Bell calls her own. She says rising rent and plumbing issues would have taken $10,000 to fix and forced her out of her east Austin stomping grounds when Nubian Queen Lola’s shut its doors last April.

Questions swirled about where she would go next. Would she reopen?

About two weeks ago, she did — in the unlikely new home of Taylor, Texas. She says it’s small, but her kitchen is manageable.

“I’m the happiest women in Taylor,” she told KXAN. But it took time.

KXAN’s Kylie McGivern will have the story of Lola’s journey out of Austin to Taylor tonight at 6 p.m., and asks those behind CodeNEXT how the new land development code aims to address stories like this.

Lola Stephens-Bell at work in the new location of Nubian Queen Lola's in Taylor, Texas. (KXAN Photo/Kylie McGivern)
Lola Stephens-Bell at work in the new location of Nubian Queen Lola’s in Taylor, Texas. (KXAN Photo/Kylie McGivern)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s