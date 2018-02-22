East Austin’s Nubian Queen Lola’s restaurant finds new home in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — It’s a story told in every corner in Austin.

“The rent became too high. We couldn’t afford to stay.”

It’s a story Lola Stephens-Bell calls her own. She says rising rent and plumbing issues would have taken $10,000 to fix and forced her out of her east Austin stomping grounds when Nubian Queen Lola’s shut its doors last April.

Questions swirled about where she would go next. Would she reopen?

About two weeks ago, she did — in the unlikely new home of Taylor, Texas. She says it’s small, but her kitchen is manageable.

“I’m the happiest women in Taylor,” she told KXAN. But it took time.

KXAN’s Kylie McGivern will have the story of Lola’s journey out of Austin to Taylor tonight at 6 p.m., and asks those behind CodeNEXT how the new land development code aims to address stories like this.