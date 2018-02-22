Domracheva becomes first female biathlete to win six Olympic gold medals

It came down to the final women’s event, but Darya Domracheva will leave the PyeongChang Olympics with her fourth career gold medal.

Domracheva anchored a Belarus team of Nadezhda Skardino, Iryna Kryukoa and Dzinara Alimbekava to a gold medal Thursday in the women’s 4x6km relay at the Alepnsia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The 31-year-old Domracheva became the first female biathlete to win four Olympic gold medals. It was her first gold and second medal of these Games. She won the silver in the women’s 12.5km mass start.

The gold is Belarus’ first-ever gold medal in the women’s 4x6km relay.

Sweden, with Linn Persson, Mona Brorsson, Anna Magnusson and Hanna Oeberg, earned silver. The French team of Anais Chevalier, Marie Habert Dorin, Justine Braisaz and Anais Bescond took home bronze.

In the final women’s biathlon event in PyeongChang, U.S. Biathlon failed to capture its first Olympic medal despite a strong first leg by Susan Dunklee and a solid second by Clare Egan. Joanna Firesteel Reid’s penalties on the third leg put the U.S. out of contention.

The U.S. finished in 13th place.

With expectations coming into these Games, it’s safe to say Team USA will come home disappointed with their showing. The women failed to qualify for two of five individual events.

Team USA has one final chance in PyeongChang to get their first Olympic medal when the sport concludes Friday with the men’s 4×7.5km relay.

Biathlon is the only winter sport the U.S. does not have an Olympic medal in.

Germany entered the relay as the favorite but fell out of podium contention early despite having Laura Dahlmeier anchoring. By the time Dahlmeier entered, the Germans were already done. Germany came in eighth place.

Dahlmeier, 24, leaves PyeongChang in her first Olympics with two golds and a bronze.