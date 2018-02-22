Community crime map shows every crime in Pflugerville

By Published:
The Pflugerville Police Department Community Crime Map shows every call to the department, including where it came from and the nature of the call. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department receives about 200 calls a day — everything from traffic stops to thefts. You’ll now be able to see the nature of each call on its community crime map.

“It’s about transparency, letting them see exactly what we’re doing,” explains Cpl. Cody Irby, a detective with the department.

You can filter your search and select the type of crime and the date range, and the map will then show you where those crimes happened.

Tonight on KXAN News at 5 p.m., Lauren Kravets shows us how the map works and how it can help people know what’s happening in their neighborhoods. 

