Community crime map shows every crime in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department receives about 200 calls a day — everything from traffic stops to thefts. You’ll now be able to see the nature of each call on its community crime map.

“It’s about transparency, letting them see exactly what we’re doing,” explains Cpl. Cody Irby, a detective with the department.

You can filter your search and select the type of crime and the date range, and the map will then show you where those crimes happened.

