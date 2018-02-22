Police conducting full search of Akins High after report of suspicious person

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students and staff at an Austin high school were on “lockdown” for a few hours Thursday morning due to a suspicious person reported.

The Austin Independent School District Police Department says it responded to Akins High School, which is at 10701 S. First St. in south Austin around 9:30 a.m. Authorities said they were searching for a suspicious person nearby. AISD said the lockdown was put in place around 9:30 a.m. Austin police were called to assist at that same time.

Around 10:30 a.m., the district said the suspicious person had been located off campus. “Students and staff are safe and there are no reports of injuries.” However, the district said police will conduct a full search inside and outside the school as a precaution before they lifted the lockdown.

Parents worried about their children showed up to the school waiting for answers from the district.

Initially, the school called it a “shelter in place” and “reverse evacuation.” According to the district’s website, a shelter-in-place is used when there is a release of hazardous materials or inclement weather. During a reverse evacuation, that is used when a threat exists near a school.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

