After teen was hit in front of Bowie High, students say slow down

Speed limit sign on Slaughter Lane in front of Bowie High School (KXAN Photo/Yoojin Cho)
Speed limit sign on Slaughter Lane in front of Bowie High School (KXAN Photo/Yoojin Cho)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Bowie High School student was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk on Slaughter Lane Wednesday evening in front of the school.

Austin police say they were called to the area just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Medics with Austin-Travis County EMS said the student had critical injuries. 

We talked to some students who say they walk to and from school every day.

“Everybody, at least right here when we’re crossing, everybody waits for the light,” said Junior Mia Moore said.

Moore said she found out about the crash when the principal talked about it during their morning announcements.

Another teen told us the student who was hit is in one of his classes. They’re making a card to send to the student.

Many students also told us usually they feel safe walking on the sidewalk on Slaughter Lane, but they do notice how fast some drivers pass them by.

On that stretch of Slaughter Lane, drivers are allowed to go as fast as 45 mph. When our crews went out to the area, we saw signs telling drivers to watch out for pedestrians, but the speed limit in front of the school was still 45 mph.

Moore said she hopes drivers will pay closer attention. “I would say just watch for people walking, like all the time,” she said. “Be really careful. Because I feel like even though it should be safe at the crosswalk, especially because all those cars are turning out right there, just to be extra careful.”

KXAN reached out to AISD to ask about school zones near Bowie High School. We have not heard back.

AISD also said the city is responsible for running crossing guard programs, and typically, there aren’t any crossing guards at high schools.

