45 people in Austin arrested in targeted regional ICE operation

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 145 people, described by the agency as “criminal aliens and immigration violators,” in a week-long operation in South and Central Texas that ended on Friday, Feb. 16.

Forty-five of the arrests, the most in a single city, were in Austin. Another 41 people were arrested in San Antonio, 37 in the Rio Grande Valley, 15 in Laredo and seven in Waco.

In a statement Thursday, ICE said that most of those arrested had histories that included convictions for crimes including indeceny with a child, assault, deadly conduct, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drug trafficking, among others.

Eighty-six of the 145 had criminal convictions and 39 were arrested based on previous “immigration encounters,” ICE said. Twenty had no prior immigration history or encounters with ICE.

Ranging in age from 18 to 62 years old, 135 of the arrested are men and 10 are women — and the vast majority are from Mexico. Another seven are from Guatemala, and one each is from El Salvador, Honduras, Peru and Jordan.

Sixty-one of the 145 have previously been deported. “The results of this operation are a clear indication of ICE’s commitment regarding the role we play in keeping our communities safe by locating, arresting and ultimately removing at-large criminal aliens who pose a threat to public safety, and other immigration fugitives,” said Daniel Bible, field office director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in San Antonio.

The agency says ICE officers frequently come across other people who have entered the country illegally during targeted operations. “These aliens are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and, when appropriate, they are arrested by ICE officers.”

ICE operations in the Austin-area that began in February 2017 — part of hundreds of arrests nationwide — were criticized as “secretive” by Austin Mayor Steve Adler, who argued the broad way the raids were being conducted made the community less safe and caused “disproportionate harm by dividing the families of non-serious offenders and others who are of no threat and have been caught merely in the wrong place at the wrong time.”