4-man bobsled preview: Can the Germans sweep?

How to watch

Runs 1 and 2: Friday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Runs 3 and 4: Saturday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Medal Favorites

The thrilling tie between Canada and Germany dominated the storylines following two-man bobsled, but one thing that went under looked was Germany’s success. On top of a gold-medal team, German sleds finished fourth and fifth. Pilot Francesco Friedrich is favored to medal again in the four-man, and fellow pilots Johannes Lochner and Nico Walther have the tools to jump onto the podium, too.

Canada and Latvia will be out to break up the Germans. Canadian pilot Justin Kribbs is coming off gold in the two-man, and Oskars Melbardis led his Latvia sled to bronze — and he’s the reigning silver medalist in four-man. Those five sleds are likely to fill out the medals, although sleds from both France and Switzerland showed promise training runs.

U.S. athletes to watch

Justin Olsen, who underwent an emergency appendectomy when he arrived in South Korea less than two weeks before the competition, piloted the top American sled in 14th place. Nick Cunningham’s sled finished 21st and Codie Bascue’s sled was 25th.

Each will be hoping for a higher finish in four-man, but winning a medal will be a tall order.

Team USA Pilot Steve Holcomb, who won gold in 2010 and bronze in 2014, died in 2017. The team is riding with Holcomb in their thoughts.

2014 Sochi Games medalists

Gold: VACANT (Alexandr Zubkov, Russia – DQ)

Silver: Oskars Melbardis (Latvia)

Bronze: Steve Holcomb (United States)