20-year-old Suzanne Schulting wins 1000m gold

NBC Olympics.com Published:

Suzanne Schulting wins the Netherlands first-ever short track gold medal.

Schulting finished third in the 1000m at last season’s World Championships and placed second in the 1500m World Cup standings.

The Netherlands are a long track speed skating powehouse, but have not had the same success in short track.

Following Schulting on the podium were Kim Boutin and Arianna Fontana.

The silver medal is Boutin third of the Games.

Fontana’s bronze ties her with Viktor Ahn and Apolo Ohno as the most decorated short track skaters in Olympic history (8 medals each.)

A crash left the home fans heartbroken as favorites Shim Suk-Hee and Choi Min-Jeong fell to the ice, with Shim penalized after the race.

Kim Boutin, Arianna Fontana, Shim Suk- Hee, Choi Min-Jeong, and Suzanne Schulting made up the five-skater final. Choi was the extra skater after she was advanced to the final due to a imeding penalty called against  Qu Chunyu in the semifinal. 

1500m silver medalist, Li Junyu, was eliminated in the quarterfinal round. 

Kim A-Lang was the only skater in the Final B after Qu Chunyu and Valerie Maltais were penalized.

 

