Two handguns found inside restrooms at UT campuses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the past two days, the University of Texas at Austin Police Department has found two handguns left behind by their owners at two different buildings on two different campuses.

The first weapon was found Tuesday inside a women’s restroom at the McCombs Building on the main campus. Campus police responded and retrieved the pistol. On Wednesday, the university said a student who owned the pistol cam by and claimed the firearm. UT police say the student did have a license to carry. The agency says it will work with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Dean of Students to determine if the student will face any administrative or criminal action.

On Wednesday, UTPD received another report of a pistol left behind at a women’s restroom at the Commons Learning Center on the Pickle Research Campus. A short time later, the owner of the handgun — a person who was attending a conference at the center — came back to retrieve the weapon.

Police say they will also report this incident to DPS and will determine if the gun owner will face any charges.

KXAN has reached out to police to see if the firearms were loaded when they were found.

In the summer of 2016, a new law went into effect allowing people to conceal carry on college campuses. “Campus carry” allows license holders to carry concealed handguns on public college campuses, however, schools can still designate “gun-free zones.” In protest of the law, some UT students held a “Cocks not Glocks” rally at the school.