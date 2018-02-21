Testing shows no airborne asbestos in old Bastrop County Jail

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — “Aggressive” air testing over the past weekend in the old Bastrop County Jail building found no airborne asbestos fibers, County Judge Paul Pape said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, employees in the historic jail building, used for county offices, were told to leave the building after plaster containing a “small percentage of asbestos” was loosened and displaced, causing a health and safety concern.

The old jail at 801 Pine St., just next to the Bastrop County Courthouse, was built in the 1890s and suffered damage from Hurricane Harvey, necessitating the repairs that led to the asbestos concern.

All offices shuttered by the closure have now reopened in different facilities. Judge Pape said Indigent Health Care and Prescription Assistance are at the Tuck Building, 104 Chestnut St., in Bastrop. Civil Process staff are working out of temporary offices in the jail complex and arrangements have been made to hold juries in other rooms of the courthouse.

Following this test, the county says trained workers were able to clean and remove much of the furniture and fixtures from the offices as well as work items such as computers, files and desk contents.

While the county comes up with a plan to get rid of the asbestos in the wall plaster and flooring, the historic jail will remain closed and off-limits. Because the offices have been relocated, Pape said there is no deadline for the work to be done.

The county judge says the Commissioners Court will consider options and a plan will be developed in the near future.

