AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teenager hit by a driver in front of Bowie High School Wednesday evening has critical injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Medics were called to 4103 W. Slaughter Ln., east of South MoPac Expressway, at 5:41 p.m.

The teenage male was taken to South Austin Medical Center, ATCEMS said.

It was not immediately known if the teen is a student of Bowie High.