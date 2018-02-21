Suspect in taxicab hijacking shot and killed by police identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man who was shot and killed during a standoff with officers in southeast Austin Monday night has been identified as Thomas Vincent Alvarez, 23.

The Austin Police Department says Alvarez hijacked a taxi cab and led police on a chase that ended at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Edge Creek Drive — not far from the intersection of Bluff Springs Road and East William Cannon Drive. When the chase ended, officers at the scene said Alvarez was holding a gun to his head.

Negotiators and the SWAT team was called in to help with the suspect but the police say the situation escalated when they say Alvarez pointed a gun at them. Police say seven officers opened fire when the suspect pointed his weapon at them a second time.

Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley said after officers fired at the suspect a second time, the suspect no longer responded. When the area was secured, authorities found Alvarez dead. The Yellow Cab taxi he stole was also riddled with bullets.

“It is evident on the video, you can hear, from before any shots are fired, you can hear our negotiator talking to the suspect in this incident, you can hear him giving those repeated commands to put the weapon down, to drop the weapon,” Manley said.

The seven officers who fired their weapon during the incident have been identified as:

Matthew Henion, with the department 6 years. Currently assigned to APD’s Organized Crime Unit.

DeAndre Wright, with the department 6 years. Currently assigned to APD’s Organized Crime Unit.

Nicholas Gebhart, with the department 5 years. Currently assigned to APD’s Organized Crime Unit.

Benjamin Rogers, with the department 4 years. Currently assigned to Southeast/Southwest Patrol.

Robert Brady, with the department 4 years. Currently assigned to Southeast/Southwest Patrol.

Rafael Rosales , with the department 17 years. Currently assigned to APD’s Special Operations Unit.

Khristof Oborski, with the department 17 years. Currently assigned to APD’s Special Operations Unit.

All the officers are currently on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.