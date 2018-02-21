Students across Central Texas stage walkouts against gun violence

Students from Dripping Springs High School stand in the rain protesting gun violence in schools. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students across Central Texas staged walkouts on Wednesday afternoon to bring awareness to gun violence in schools.

At Dripping Springs High School, the front courtyard of the school was full students protesting, some with signs that read: “So when will enough really be enough.” The poster had photos of the students killed in the Florida school shooting. Despite the rain, the students gathered to speak about their concerns and what kind of action they want to see. Around 200 students protested.

Students from Austin’s East View High and Leander Independent School District’s Vista Ridge High also held protests from 12 p.m. to 12:17 p.m — 17 minutes for the 17 students who died in the shooting.

Middle school students also conducted walkouts. The Austin Independent School District says around 100 students at Clint Small Middle School walked out in the morning and then a couple more dozen students walked out during lunchtime. The students chanted, “No more school shootings!”

A Houston-area school district threatened to suspend students who disrupt classes or walk out to protest current gun laws. The Houston Chronicle reports that the Needville ISD superintendent sent a letter to families and published on schools’ social media Tuesday saying students would face a three-day, out-of-school suspension if they joined in growing protests nationwide over last week’s school shooting.

Students at Austin ISD's Clint Small Middle School protesting gun violence in schools. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
