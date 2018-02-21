Second horse killed on family’s property, $20,000 reward offered

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A family already grieving the death of one of their horses now has to face another tragedy — a second horse was killed on their property in Liberty County, just like the first.

“He was shot,” Camie Brock said, likely with an arrow. She and her family found Sunshine killed in their pasture this week — a situation that’s difficult to explain to her 5-year-old daughter, Arian. A rescue group gave this horse to the family after their first horse, Sonny, was shot and killed just before Christmas.

“I want them to go to prison and pay,” Brock said. “You don’t do that to an animal. Not at all.”

The Brocks are taking the situation into their own hands, hiring a private investigator. They and the community have stepped up to offer a $20,000 reward for information, according to NBC affiliate KPRC. Investigators also believe it may be connected to another case, in which a miniature horse named Chicken Nugget was killed. That horse lived with a family about six miles from Brock’s ranch.