San Marcos police arrest man wanted on murder charge in Virginia

Jake Lewis (Hays County Jail Photo)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of a murder in rural Virginia has been arrested in San Marcos, police said.

SWAT team members and detectives with the San Marcos Police Department took Jake Andrew Lewis, 23, into custody at The Met Apartments at 121 Craddock Ave., on the city’s north side, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

While police say Lewis had a handgun, he was arrested without incident. San Marcos officers got a call from Virginia law enforcement on Tuesday to help bring the suspect into custody.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia said Eric L. Adams was found shot and killed on Saturday, Feb. 17 on Keen Drive in Axton, located near the border with North Carolina in southern Virginia.

Investigators were able to identify Lewis as the shooter after reviewing video from the victim’s surveillance system, police said.

“We always stand ready to assist outside agencies, especially when dealing with felony investigations,” said San Marcos Chief of Police Chase Stapp.

Lewis faces a first-degree murder charge and a use of a firearm during the commission of a murder charge. He is being held in the Hays County Jail pending transfer to Virginia.

Online jail records show Lewis was booked into the Hays County Jail on reckless driving charges in January 2013 and burglary of a vehicle charges in November 2012.

