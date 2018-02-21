San Antonio Tejano star suffers stroke after Austin show

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After suffering a stroke over the weekend and undergoing surgery, San Antonio Tejano star Michael Salgado says he’ll be back on stage for his Corpus Christi show Thursday.

The two-time Latin Grammy winner had a show at the OK Corral in Austin on Friday night. After the show, he said he wasn’t feeling well so he decided to check himself into an Austin hospital. According to mysa.com, that’s when doctors determined Salgado suffered “another stroke.”

On Sunday, Salgado posted a video to Facebook updating fans on his health and that he was waiting to hear more.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Salgado thanked his fans and said his operation went well. On Wednesday, he posted that he’ll be at Thursday’s show in Corpus Christi.