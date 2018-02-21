Rev. Billy Graham’s impact felt in Central Texas church services

Rev. Billy Graham
Rev. Billy Graham at one of his crusades. (File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The death of evangelist Rev. Billy Graham resonates strongly in Central Texas.

Millions of people came to see Graham’s stadium-packing crusades. New believers would then come down front to be introduced to local church leaders and counselors, people like Gary Dyer.

Dyer worked as one of Graham’s counselors in the 1970s in his hometown of Irving.

“Billy Graham did not change anything as far as our beliefs but he did have an impact on some of our practices,” said Dyer, who is currently the senior pastor at Austin Baptist Church.

Dyer says Graham was the number one influence to Southern Baptist leaders. “Everything from their style of leadership to their means of communication,” said Dyer.

Whether it’s mimicking his gestures or echoing the message, much of what Texans hear Sunday at the pulpit comes from Graham’s style.

“Dr. Graham showed, just make it simple, to the point. Be relevant. And be passionate about what you’re declaring,” said Dyer.

“Those of us in Christian, and I think believers world wide look at him as a great hero,” said David Procter, the executive pastor at Austin Baptist Church, who personally met Graham when he studied at Baylor University.

Procter says Graham’s appeal came from his humble, North Carolina farmer origins. “Nothing about him suggested that he would be a world figure,” said Procter.

Both say more seats would be empty in Texas churches if it weren’t for Graham.

Many recognize Graham as the founder of the megachurch movement. With 18 megachurches in Austin, the city ranks among the top 10 cities in the world for its number of megachurches (regular congregations of 2,000 or more), according to the Hartford Institute for Religion Research.

