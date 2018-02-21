Police take action amid several Texas school threats

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in far western Texas say there have been more than a dozen threats to six local schools since Feb. 14.

The El Paso Police Department held a press conference Monday to address the concerns and to try and keep the potential incidents from happening.

Sgt. Enrique Carrillo says police have made four arrests, mostly juveniles, in connection with the school threats in the past week. Police say all but two of the 13 threats were made through social media.

Area school district officials say the threats have led to reduced attendance at some schools and heightened security at Americas and Bel Air high schools.

The local threats come after the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that left 17 dead and others injured.

