Plans changing for future of old Brackenridge hospital campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The public entity that controls the former Brackenridge hospital site says it may move away from its strategy for the development of the 14-acre downtown Austin campus.

Central Health announced Wednesday that Wexford Science and Technology has withdrawn from consideration to be the master developer of the site. University Medical Center Brackenridge hospital services were moved to the brand new Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas at Austin in May 2017.

“Whatever path we choose, our top priority is to fund Central Health’s mission of providing health care services for Travis County residents with low income,” Central Health President and CEO Mike Geeslin said.

Wexford had been selected last October as the preferred developer after what Central Health described as a two-step competitive process. The 2033 Fund, a non-profit established by UT alumnus and businessman Sandy Gottesman, is interested in developing two blocks of the campus for health and research operations.

The tracts are Block 167, the former University Medical Center Brackenridge hospital tower, and Block 164, which is located along Red River Street south of the existing parking garage, according to Central Health. Block 164 would be used for future health-related needs and to support the joint mission of Central Health, Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin and their partner Seton Healthcare Family.

Next week, the UT System Board of Regents will consider authorizing the university to lease those blocks from the 2033 Fund for Dell Medical School activities and other groups with a similar health care mission.

Central Health says its board of managers are focused on leveraging the campus’ maximum potential for the long-term financial health of the group.

The financial details and timeline of any such partnership would be negotiated among Central Health, the 2033 Fund and UT Austin before any agreements are finalized.

“This is an option we must explore,” said Dr. Guadalupe Zamora, Central Health Board Chair. “As we serve more and more Travis County residents, Central Health will benefit from having tenants on its campus paying rent as quickly as possible. The board is determined to do what’s in the best interest of Central Health, Travis County taxpayers and the people we serve.”

If Central Health reaches an agreement with The 2033 Fund, it will not preclude the health care district from redeveloping the remaining blocks in alignment with the Central Health Brackenridge Campus Master Plan, the entity said in a statement.