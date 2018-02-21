Officers ask for help finding missing 79-year-old woman in north Austin

Herminia Gomez (Photo via Austin Police Department)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for your help locating a missing 79-year-old woman last seen in north Austin.

Herminia Gomez has health issues that need attention, police said. If you see her, please call 911.

Gomez was last seen in the 300 block of East Home Place, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Rundberg Lane, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot-2, 150 pounds, with gray ear-length hair and brown eyes.

Gomez was last seen driving a 2005 gray Ford Taurus with Texas license plate CK8D660.

 

