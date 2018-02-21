No gun found at Liberty Hill High after police tip

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities responded to Liberty Hill High School Wednesday morning after they received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun on campus. Ultimately, no gun was found.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the school to assist the Liberty Hill Police Department just before 10 a.m. The school’s principal, Mario Bye, sent a letter to the school community informing them of the situation and saying the person responsible for making the possible threat was identified. He added that there was no immediate threat to the campus and that the school day will continue as scheduled.

“We take all threats to our campus very seriously,” Bye wrote. “Anyone making a credible threat will be disciplined to the fullest extent allowable by law and District policy.”

Students and parents can report any suspicious activity to a school employee or the LHHS online anonymous tip line.

In the past week, three students in two different school districts in Central Texas have been charged after they allegedly made threats while at school. Police in El Paso, Texas, reported more than a dozen threats to six local schools since last Wednesday.