No gun found at Liberty Hill High after police tip

KXAN Staff Published:

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities responded to Liberty Hill High School Wednesday morning after they received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun on campus. Ultimately, no gun was found.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the school to assist the Liberty Hill Police Department just before 10 a.m. The school’s principal, Mario Bye, sent a letter to the school community informing them of the situation and saying the person responsible for making the possible threat was identified. He added that there was no immediate threat to the campus and that the school day will continue as scheduled.

“We take all threats to our campus very seriously,” Bye wrote. “Anyone making a credible threat will be disciplined to the fullest extent allowable by law and District policy.”

Students and parents can report any suspicious activity to a school employee or the LHHS online anonymous tip line. 

In the past week, three students in two different school districts in Central Texas have been charged after they allegedly made threats while at school. Police in El Paso, Texas, reported more than a dozen threats to six local schools since last Wednesday.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s