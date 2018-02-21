Man using smoke bomb to get rid of skunks destroys home

FERNDALE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man destroyed a suburban Detroit home while trying to use a smoke bomb to rid a crawlspace of skunks.

The Detroit Free Press reports the man’s attempt sparked a fire Monday that quickly spread from the crawlspace to the first floor. The fire eventually spread through the walls and attic of the rental property.

Ferndale Fire Chief Kevin P. Sullivan says the house was a complete loss. He says no skunk carcasses were found.

Sullivan says the department advises that people hire pest control professionals for such work. But he says if someone is “an absolute die-hard do-it-yourselfer, please read and understand the directions and warning labels” on such devices.

A responding firefighter suffered a sprain, but no other injuries were reported from the incident.

