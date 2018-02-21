‘It keeps happening’: Deadly crash on SH 71 has neighbors calling for change

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — After another deadly car crash on State Highway 71 near Bee Cave Tuesday night, people who live along that stretch of road are calling on the Texas Department of Transportation to make some changes.

Those who live near the intersection of SH 71 and Pedernales Summit Parkway say there isn’t enough lighting, signage and drivers are constantly hydroplaning.

“I can name 15 friends who have hydroplaned in that exact same area and they are aware of it. Can you imagine if you’re from out of town and you’re not aware of it and all of a sudden you lose control of your car?” asked Christine Elliott.

Elliott lives nearby and says she’s come upon a number of serious car crashes.

“I was actually second on scene to the three school teachers that were going to Marble Falls and then two weeks later to the day I came upon another horrific wreck where there were five cars,” said Elliot. “So yes, I’ve witnessed it first hand and unfortunately, like I said, it just keeps happening.”

Elliot says she’s always considered SH 71 dangerous, but as more homes are built along the hillsides she expects it will get much worse.

“All the growth in Austin supposedly is coming out that way so I think it needs to be addressed, certainly with all the growth coming out our way,” said Elliot.

KXAN has reached out to TxDOT for a comment, but have yet to hear back.

