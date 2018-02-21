HBO creating ‘Westworld’ town near Austin for SXSW

Related Coverage Bernie Sanders, Arnold Schwarzenegger among new SXSW speakers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Instead of the Iron Throne from HBO’s Game of Thrones, HBO is creating a full Westworld experience for South by Southwest attendees this year.

Announced Wednesday, HBO is building an entire town from the ground up to create a fully immersive experience, even with the Mariposa Saloon! SXSW badge holders are invited to explore the 2-acre custom built space Friday, March 9–Sunday, March 11.

Guests can start registering for an “appointment” at DiscoverWestworld.com starting Wednesday — if the all the slots haven’t already been gobbled up. Once guests confirm their tickets, they’re asked to check in at the EastSide Tavern in downtown Austin where they will then be taken via Delos Shuttle to an undisclosed location just outside of Austin.

“Upon arrival, guests will be assigned a black hat or white hat and set loose to explore the park. No guidebook. No orientation,” according to a press release issued by HBO.

When you go to the website to register, the caption reads: “The freedom of living without the rules or judgment is coming to Austin, Texas. During SXSW — from March 9-11 — the park will reopen for a limited, elite few. Reserve a ticket now to secure your visit to the original immersive vacation destination.”

If you don’t register in time, half of the tickets available will open up during SXSW. If you end up not securing a reservation, you can still get a chance to visit the real Westworld in HBO’s partnership with Lyft.

Lyft will allow fans with access to a secret code to unlock a Westworld-themed Lyft experience. If you get that ride, you’ll be granted entrance into the park.

And if all that fails, fans of the show can still catch a session during SXSW that includes cast members and the show’s co-creators on March 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Austin Convention Center, Room D.

The biggest question if you get inside: How will you know who is a host?!

The premiere of Westworld’s second season is April 22.