Handbags for Hope giving domestic violence victims needed resources

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re already thinking about doing some spring cleaning, consider setting aside some handbags.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Texas Advocacy Project for “Handbags for Hope.” The project fills donated handbags with emergency resource information for victims of domestic violence.

The bags will go to women living in shelters with their children and will arrive just in time for Mother’s Day — and the kids get to pick one out for their mom.

Heather Bellino, the project’s executive director, says, “It engages the community because domestic violence is a societal issue and when the community gets together and says no more, we are going to stand up for people who need help and need access to safeties so they can live in a home without fear, then that’s a beautiful thing.”

Now in its 11th year, the project has given out more than 40,000 handbags. To find a handbag donation drop-off location or for more information on the project, visit TexasAdvocacyProject.org.