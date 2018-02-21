From flu to food: Austin interviews new Public Health Director

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of flu deaths in Travis County increased by one since last Tuesday, according to the Austin Public Health Department,  with 39 people dying from the flu. None were children.

Despite the rise in deaths, flu activity in Travis County has slightly decreased, according to the latest report.

This comes during a time when the city is searching for a new Austin Public Health Director. This person is in charge of programs that prevent disease from spreading, provide social services, and make sure restaurants meet certain sanitation standards.

After a statewide search, two internal candidates were selected and Wednesday night there will be a town hall meeting for the public to meet them. They include Interim Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden and current Medical Director Dr. Philip Huang.

Hayden is a Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) and is currently the Interim Director for the Austin Public Health Department. She has worked for the city in various roles for 17 years and has served as the director of clinical services at the Alternative Learning Center with  Austin Independent School District and assistant director at the Williamson County Mental Health Center.

Dr. Huang is currently the Health Authority/Medical Director and Assistant Director of Disease Prevention. Previously he served as Chief of the Bureau of Chronic Disease and Tobacco Prevention at the Texas Department of Health/State Health Services. Dr. Huang completed his residency training in Family Medicine at Brackenridge Hospital in Austin, and served two years as an Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) officer with the CDC.

Wednesday’s town hall is the public’s opportunity to provide the final bit of feedback before a recommendation is made to the new city manager for who should be hired.

“It’s a chance for the public to see the open and transparent process we believe in with the city in hiring this most important position,” says Sara Hensley, Assistant City Manager.

The town hall will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Conley Guerrero Senior Activity Center.

New city manager Spencer Cronk is expected to make a final decision in March.

