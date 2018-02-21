Former President Bush, Gov. Abbott respond to Billy Graham’s death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — He provided advice to presidents and preached to millions. Now, some of Texas’ leaders are remembering Rev. Billy Graham and his influence on the state.

Graham died at his home in North Carolina on Feb. 21 at the age of 99. Former President George W. Bush, one of many presidents Graham counseled during his time in office, said that he and Laura Bush are thankful for his life, calling him a “great man, a humble servant, and a shepherd.”

“Billy Graham was a consequential leader,” Bush wrote, and shared a photo of him with Graham in the White House. “He had a powerful, captivating presence and a keen mind. He was full of kindness and grace. His love for Christ and his gentle soul helped open hearts to the Word, including mine.”

Gov. Greg Abbott said Graham left an “indelible mark” on America and on Texas — a state in which he preached many times. He was in the state for his crusade at least 13 times, starting in Fort Worth in 1951 and ending with an event in Dallas in 2002. “Graham’s legacy of compassion lives on through those he touched,” Abbott wrote.

He ordered all Texas flags be lowered to half-staff on the day he’s buried.