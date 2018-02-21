Former President Bush, Gov. Abbott respond to Billy Graham’s death

By Published:
Lunch with Reverend Billy Graham in the Family Dining Room in the White House (Courtesy George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum)
Lunch with Reverend Billy Graham in the Family Dining Room in the White House (Courtesy George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — He provided advice to presidents and preached to millions. Now, some of Texas’ leaders are remembering Rev. Billy Graham and his influence on the state.

Graham died at his home in North Carolina on Feb. 21 at the age of 99. Former President George W. Bush, one of many presidents Graham counseled during his time in office, said that he and Laura Bush are thankful for his life, calling him a “great man, a humble servant, and a shepherd.”

“Billy Graham was a consequential leader,” Bush wrote, and shared a photo of him with Graham in the White House. “He had a powerful, captivating presence and a keen mind. He was full of kindness and grace. His love for Christ and his gentle soul helped open hearts to the Word, including mine.”

Gov. Greg Abbott said Graham left an “indelible mark” on America and on Texas — a state in which he preached many times. He was in the state for his crusade at least 13 times, starting in Fort Worth in 1951 and ending with an event in Dallas in 2002. “Graham’s legacy of compassion lives on through those he touched,” Abbott wrote.

He ordered all Texas flags be lowered to half-staff on the day he’s buried.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s