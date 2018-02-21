Expiration nears for $1M Texas Powerball ticket

Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016 file photo, Powerball tickets are shown in San Lorenzo, Calif. No ticket matched all six Powerball numbers following the drawing for a record jackpot of nearly $950 million, lottery officials said early Sunday, Jan. 10, boosting the expected payout for the next drawing to a whopping $1.3 billion. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LEWISVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Someone bought a winning Powerball ticket in north Texas, but hasn’t claimed it. If that person doesn’t come forward before Thursday, they’ll miss out on $1 million.

The winning ticket matched five of the six Powerball numbers: 7-15-32-38-66, Powerball 15. Lottery officials say it was bought at a Sam Food Mart in Lewisville, a city north of Dallas, at 905 N. Mill St.

“We encourage Powerball players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. This ticket expires Thursday, Feb. 22, 180 days after the draw date. The Texas Lottery will extend the expiration date for certain eligible member of the military.

Any prizes that are not claimed go back to state programs the Texas Legislature authorizes, such as for schools and veterans.

 

