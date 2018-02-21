Experience speed skating in virtual reality

Ever wanted to get a behind the scenes view of the Olympic Oval?

Now you can with virtural reality.

Virtual reality sponsored by Intel True VR gives you a closer look as your favorite Olympians compete in a speed skating event.

The video below take you into the Gangeung Oval at PyeongChang and allows you to get up close and personal with the men’s 500m.

Men’s 500m Speed Skate

Throughout the PyeongChang Games, NBC will be rolling out over 50 hours of live virtual reality content.

To access the content, it’s pretty simple.

Just download the NBC Sports VR app directly to your smartphone device. That’s it, no goggles or extra equipment needed!

Each night of the Olympics, NBC will be showcasing a new event in virtual reality so that by the end of the games you can say you experienced every event the Winter Olympics has to offer. Pretty cool right?

Here’s the entire programming schedule so you never miss a moment of virtual reality action.

Full VR programming schedule

Date Coverage Time (ET) Fri., Feb. 9 Opening Ceremony 8 p.m.* Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training) 9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 10 Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Sun., Feb. 11 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 7:05 p.m. Mon., Feb. 12 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 6:05 a.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final) 8 p.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying) 11 p.m. Tues., Feb. 13 Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final) 8:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 14 Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free) 8:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 15 Skeleton (Men’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 16 Skeleton (Women’s Runs) 6:20 a.m. Figure Skating (Men’s Free) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 17 Short Track (Men’s and Women’s) 5 a.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 8:15 p.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 11:45 p.m. Sun., Feb. 18 — — Mon., Feb. 19 Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team) 7:30 a.m. Figure Skating (Ice Dance) 8 p.m. Tues., Feb. 20 Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Wed., Feb. 21 Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 22 Big Air (Women’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 23 Big Air (Men’s Final) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 24 Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Sun., Feb. 25 Closing Ceremony 8 p.m.*

*Indicates same-day delay