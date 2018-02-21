Experience freestyle skiing in virtual reality

You see Brita Sigourney, Maddie Bowman, David Wise, and Torin Yater-Wallace compete in the freeski halpipe event.

Now it’s your turn to be right there in the action.

Virtual reality allows you to experience the highs and lows of the freeski halfpipe right from your mobile device.

The videos below provide you with a closer look of all the action in the men’s and women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe competition.

Men’s Skiing Halfpipe

Ladies Skiing Halfpipe

No actual ski’s or goggles are required. Just download the NBC Sports VR app to your mobile device and you’re set.

Each night of the Olympics, NBC will be showcasing a new event in virtual reality so that by the end of the games you can say you experienced every event the Winter Olympics has to offer. Pretty cool right?

Here’s the entire programming schedule so you never miss a moment of virtual reality action.

Full VR programming schedule

Date Coverage Time (ET) Fri., Feb. 9 Opening Ceremony 8 p.m.* Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training) 9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 10 Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Sun., Feb. 11 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 7:05 p.m. Mon., Feb. 12 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 6:05 a.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final) 8 p.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying) 11 p.m. Tues., Feb. 13 Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final) 8:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 14 Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free) 8:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 15 Skeleton (Men’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 16 Skeleton (Women’s Runs) 6:20 a.m. Figure Skating (Men’s Free) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 17 Short Track (Men’s and Women’s) 5 a.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 8:15 p.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 11:45 p.m. Sun., Feb. 18 — — Mon., Feb. 19 Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team) 7:30 a.m. Figure Skating (Ice Dance) 8 p.m. Tues., Feb. 20 Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Wed., Feb. 21 Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 22 Big Air (Women’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 23 Big Air (Men’s Final) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 24 Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Sun., Feb. 25 Closing Ceremony 8 p.m.*

*Indicates same-day delay