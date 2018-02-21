Expect new entrance to economy long-term parking lots at Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travelers who usually park in the economy long-term lots at Austin Bergstrom International Airport should be aware of the new entrance to the parking lot.

The entrance to lots B, C, D, E, F, and G has been moved closer towards the northern side of the airport. New signage will guide drivers to the new entrance.

The long-term lots have been updated and expanded to accommodate more cars. Economy long-term parking at ABIA is $7/day or $49/week before tax.

A new 6,000 car parking garage near the terminal is expected to open in 2019.