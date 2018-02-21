Carbon monoxide leak at Fairmont Hotel sends two to hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters have evacuated workers from the not-yet-opened Fairmont Hotel due to elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

The Austin Fire Department was called to the hotel located at 101 Red River St. around 3:25 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS says they transported two patients. Workers and staff reported smelling gas inside the building, but no guests were inside.

Steam could be seen coming from the hotel Wednesday afternoon. AFD believes it is possible the boiler room exhaust was pulling in cold air due to the weather instead of pushing the carbon monoxide out, which spread the CO throughout the building.

The first seven floors had to be evacuated due to the CO. AFD Division Chief Thayer Smith said they’re testing to see if they can recreate the conditions and get a definitive answer on what caused the problem.

The 37-story Fairmont, which is the largest hotel in Austin, is expected to open in the next few weeks.