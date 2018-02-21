Border collie mix joins San Marcos police as a therapy dog

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department is welcoming a new and furry member to its team.

Sheldon Lee Cooper, a border collie mix, is the department’s new therapy dog in training. He is assigned to the agency’s Mental Health Unit and will assist officers on calls by attempting to decrease anxiety and stress that people in crisis may be experiencing.

Officials say Sheldon will also help mental health clinicians at the Scheib Center, when requested, as they meet with clients dealing with similar stressors.

Sheldon and his handler, Officer Joyce Bender, will attend a training program in Cocoa, Florida to become a nationally registered therapy dog team.

Officer Bender says the collie mix is a great addition to the San Marcos police family and is already making a difference. “The introduction of Sheldon and the Therapy Dog Program to the SMPD Mental Health Unit will be an excellent asset in the unit’s goal of better serving the community,” Bender said.

Bender presented the Therapy Dog Program to SMPD last fall and donated Sheldon to the unit when the program was approved.