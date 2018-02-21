Christian Evangelist Billy Graham dies at age 99

MONTREAT, N.C. (KXAN/AP) — Evangelical leader Billy Graham died Wednesday at the age of 99.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association confirmed his death to NBC news this morning. A family spokesman told the Associated Press he died at his home in Montreat, North Carolina. He had been treated in recent years for cancer, pneumonia and other ailments. His wife, Ruth, died in 2007.

Graham dedicated his life to preaching the Gospel, and shared it with nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories in various speeches throughout his life, according to the association’s website. Hundreds of millions more have watched him speak through television, video, film and webcasts.

Graham also wrote 33 books about the Gospel and his ministry experience. Unlike many traditional evangelists, he abandoned narrow fundamentalism to engage broader society. His message and service to U.S. presidents from Dwight Eisenhower to George W. Bush earned him the nickname “America’s Pastor.” In 1995 his Evangelistic Association designated his son William Franklin Graham III as the ministry’s leader.

