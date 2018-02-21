Bernie Sanders, Arnold Schwarzenegger among new SXSW speakers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Big names are coming to Austin for the annual South By Southwest Conference and Festivals, including a former presidential candidate, a slew of actors and a member of the Wu-Tang Clan. They’re announced alongside a new keynote speaker well-known for her work in virtual and augmented reality.

“A visionary storyteller, Nonny de la Peña has redefined the standard for how human creativity and technology can work together seamlessly to create engaging narratives and life-changing experiences,” said Hugh Forrest, the festival’s Chief Programming Officer. “As we head into the 25th year of Film and Interactive, De la Peña’s work is emblematic of the cross-industry adaptation and experimentation we see trending in both festivals.”

De la Peña joins other previously-announced keynote speakers, including Melinda Gates, Darren Aronofsky and Ta-Nehisi Coates, among others.

More featured speakers were also added to the lineup, including Sen. Bernie Sanders who will discuss government alongside CNN’s Washington correspondent Jake Tapper. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger joins POLITICO’s Off Message session to discuss government. U-God of the Wu-Tang Clan will talk about his new book, while Austinite Ernest Cline will discuss turning his work “Ready Player One” into a movie.

