VIDEO: Fire engulfs home in Bastrop

By Published:
Major house fire on Headwaters Drive in Bastrop on Feb. 20, 2018 (Courtesy/JoshuaWHelms.com)
Major house fire on Headwaters Drive in Bastrop on Feb. 20, 2018 (Courtesy/JoshuaWHelms.com)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A home in Bastrop was destroyed by a fire Tuesday evening, police say.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Headwaters Drive — just south of State Highway 21 and west of the Colorado River — around 6:29 p.m. where they found a home on fire.

Bastrop ESD 2 and Bastrop police also responded to the fire. The homeowners were able to get out of the house safely. Video of the fire sent to KXAN by Joshua Helms showed flames shooting up from the garage and into the driveway.

“The home sustained a significant amount of smoke, fire, and water damage with a total loss amount being undetermined at this time,” Bastrop police Detective Vicky Steffanic said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Major house fire on Headwaters Drive in Bastrop on Feb. 20, 2018 (Courtesy/JoshuaWHelms.com)
Major house fire on Headwaters Drive in Bastrop on Feb. 20, 2018 (Courtesy/JoshuaWHelms.com)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s