VIDEO: Fire engulfs home in Bastrop

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A home in Bastrop was destroyed by a fire Tuesday evening, police say.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Headwaters Drive — just south of State Highway 21 and west of the Colorado River — around 6:29 p.m. where they found a home on fire.

Bastrop ESD 2 and Bastrop police also responded to the fire. The homeowners were able to get out of the house safely. Video of the fire sent to KXAN by Joshua Helms showed flames shooting up from the garage and into the driveway.

“The home sustained a significant amount of smoke, fire, and water damage with a total loss amount being undetermined at this time,” Bastrop police Detective Vicky Steffanic said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.