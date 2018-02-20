Three JROTC members who died in school shooting honored with heroism medals

PARKLAND, Fla. (KXAN/AP) — Three freshman members of the Junior ROTC program who were killed during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last week will be honored with heroism medals by the NBC affiliate in Fort Myers.

Peter Wang, Martin Duque and Alaina Petty died in the attack. A spokesperson for the U.S. Army said that Cadet Command approved Junior ROTC Heroism Medals for all students.

The medal was presented to Petty’s family during her funeral service Monday and Wang’s family received his medal Tuesday morning.

Wang, 15, died wearing his gray ROTC shirt and was last seen holding a door open for other students, his cousins Lin Chen and Aaron Chen told local news outlets. His family and friends started a petition to get him buried with full military honors.

It is with broken hearts that Sunrise Post 365 & Stoneman Douglas JROTC shares the loss of our soaring eagles! We honor them, and will miss their courage, tenacity, and their smiles! Cadet Peter Wang, Cadet Martin Duque, and Cadet Alaina Petty. May they always soar high! pic.twitter.com/eg0TKprzMV — sunrisepost365 (@sunrisepost365) February 18, 2018