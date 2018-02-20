Texas same-sex couple sues after rejection as foster parents

DALLAS (AP) — A same-sex married couple in Texas is suing federal officials and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops after the women were rejected as foster parents to refugee children.

Fatma Marouf and Bryn Esplin, who both teach at Texas A&M University, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

They say they were turned down as foster parents because they did not “mirror the Holy Family.”

In addition to the conference, the couple is suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services because it funds the refugee relocation program that turned them away. HHS gives funding to the conference to provide child welfare services through its affiliates.

The couple says constitutional protections were violated by imposing a religious test for child welfare services.

The conference and HHS didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.