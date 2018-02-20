‘Taste of Black Austin’ provides window into culture through food

Chef Demmerick Johnson of Ladybird's Austin Kitchen prepares food for a Taste of Black Austin event Feb. 20, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several central Texas chefs are preparing to offer up a Taste of Black Austin Tuesday night.

The event, organized by the Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce, brings together chefs and dishes that help preserve African-American history by exploring the role of farming and food in culture.

Starting at 6 p.m., the chefs will prepare a series of small plates for attendees as they explore a “curated photography exhibition showcasing Austin’s unique food history,” the Chamber writes.

Tickets are still available, starting at $85, for the event happening at the Peached Social House at 6500 North Lamar Boulevard.

On KXAN News Today at 6:30 and 7:30, Chris Davis gets a live cooking demo from one of the chefs and talks to him about why he’s taking part in the event.

