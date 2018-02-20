Subway in West Campus robbed after chain of robberies by other suspect

Subway at 2323 San Antonio St. in West Campus robbed on Feb. 20, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Subway near the corner of 24th Street and Guadalupe Street in West Campus was hit by an armed robber, university police say.

UT police tweeted a warning for people to stay away from the scene at 2323 San Antonio St. just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses described the supsect as a light-skinned black male wearing baggy clothing and in his mid 30s, who went running southbound on San Antonio Street.

A woman believed to be responsible for several previous robberies of Subway restauraunts in West Campus so far this year has been identified and arrested.

An employee told detectives the woman bought two cookies at the store at 500 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on Feb. 2 and then gave them a note that read, “I have a gun. Give me the cash in the drawer. I’ll shoot.”

