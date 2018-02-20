Real estate developer accused of exposing himself to 7-year-old

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — A well-known real estate developer in the Austin area is accused of exposing himself to a 7-year-old girl.

Christopher F. Milam, 57, faces a charge of indecency with a child, according to an affidavit. It’s a third-degree felony offense.

The girl told police Milam exposed himself to her twice. “The first time that Milam showed his ‘privates’ to her was when Milam removed his robe while helping her build a play fort in her bedroom,” according to the affidavit. Milam allegedly told the girl he removed it “because he felt hot,” and that he later told her to keep it a secret.

The victim told police the second time, she asked Milam for help opening a toy package when she saw his penis poking out from his pants zipper. She said he was “moving it and rubbing it,” according to the affidavit, and also asked her if she wanted to touch it. The victim said no, according to the affidavit.

The victim’s mother told police she confronted Milam, according to the affidavit, and he told her the 7-year-old had walked in on him while he was masturbating. Milam said he told the victim to keep what she saw a secret because he “thought the incident might upset [the victim’s mother].”

Milam bonded out of custody. He is the developer working on the Backyard music venue project in Bee Cave, which has created controversy in the community surrounding traffic and noise.

 

 

