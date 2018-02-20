PHOTOS: $19 million ‘Austin’ structural art piece makes debut at UT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than a thousand people lined up for hours Sunday to see the long-awaited structural art piece by Ellsworth Kelly, a permanent piece of the Blanton Museum of Art’s collection on the University of Texas at Austin campus.

The piece was built as part of a $23 million campaign to realize Kelly’s decades-old idea for this building. Of that, $19 million went to the construction, materials and for the land it’s on.

“It’s not going to get taken down and it won’t change,” Simone Wicha, director of the Blanton Museum of Art, told KXAN’s Alyssa Goard.

