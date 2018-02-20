PHOTOS: $19 million ‘Austin’ structural art piece makes debut at UT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than a thousand people lined up for hours Sunday to see the long-awaited structural art piece by Ellsworth Kelly, a permanent piece of the Blanton Museum of Art’s collection on the University of Texas at Austin campus.
The piece was built as part of a $23 million campaign to realize Kelly’s decades-old idea for this building. Of that, $19 million went to the construction, materials and for the land it’s on.
“It’s not going to get taken down and it won’t change,” Simone Wicha, director of the Blanton Museum of Art, told KXAN’s Alyssa Goard.
Ellsworth Kelly’s ‘Austin’ exhibit at the Blanton Museum
Ellsworth Kelly’s ‘Austin’ exhibit at the Blanton Museum x
Latest Galleries
-
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier’s costumes through the years
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
Best Images from the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
-
Compassionate Cultivation opening
-
Compassionate Cultivation opening
-
Inside the 1998 U.S. women’s hockey team’s locker room celebration
-
The first time: USA vs. Canada at the Olympics
-
Flashback: Figure skater fashion in the ’80s
-
Galveston Boy
-
Galveston Boy