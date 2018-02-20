Pedestrian hit while crossing East Riverside Dr. died a week later

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 38-year-old man killed earlier this month while crossing East Riverside Drive has been identified by Austin police.

Mark Antonio Rodriguez was crossing mid-block in the 7300 block of East Riverside near State Highway 71 when he was hit by a Chrysler sedan going east, police said.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Rodriguez was taken to South Austin Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and no charges are pending at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the collision to call the Homicide Unit at 512-974-5576.

